He made matcha cool: Meet the founder of Kyoto specialty teashop Yugen

As a child, teatime was an important part of the day for Tadayuki Sudo, who grew up in Osaka, Japan. Every afternoon, his mother would brew him a cup of hot matcha, which he would slowly savour.

The founder of Japanese specialty tea store Yugen in Kyoto missed the drink when he left for San Diego in the US to study sociology in university. “But whenever I went home – matcha!” laughed Sudo.

For Sudo, drinking matcha is associated with the comforts of home. I met him in his casual, chic shop-cum-gallery that also sells its teas online, as well as to retailers, cafes and restaurants in more than 40 countries.

Even after graduating and moving to Tokyo where he founded two companies (one in advertising, the other in branding and human relations) with friends, he looked forward to teatime. “I was very busy and whenever I felt exhausted, I always made myself a cup of hot matcha,” said Sudo. “I love matcha,” he reiterated.