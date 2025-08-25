From Pasir Ris to the world stage: How a pastor’s son built Zelos Watches into a global microbrand

In the rarefied world of haute horlogerie, where Swiss heritage and German precision reign supreme, Elshan Tang represents something entirely unprecedented. The 30-something Singaporean has built Zelos Watches into one of the world’s most coveted microbrands — all from his current home in East Coast, in a nation with zero watchmaking tradition.

His weapons of choice? Materials so exotic they read like a science fiction inventory: 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite fragments, decommissioned submarine steel, and Timascus — a titanium-damascus alloy he pioneered as a world-first in watchmaking. When Tang launched his US$10,900 (S$14,014) Mirage tourbillon collection during the pandemic’s peak in 2020, international collectors snapped up all 10 pieces within 10 minutes.

“Traditional watchmaking follows rules established decades ago,” Tang explained from our meeting at a local cafe. “We’re writing entirely new ones.”

It’s a bold claim from someone operating 10,000km from Switzerland’s Vallee de Joux. Yet the numbers don’t lie: Zelos produces 10,000 watches annually with a 95 per cent sell-out rate, and ships to collectors across most continents.