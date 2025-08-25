From Pasir Ris to the world stage: How a pastor’s son built Zelos Watches into a global microbrand
Zelos Watches is rewriting the rules of watchmaking. Armed with meteorites, submarine steel, and a fiercely loyal community, founder Elshan Tang shows how bold ideas can outshine tradition.
In the rarefied world of haute horlogerie, where Swiss heritage and German precision reign supreme, Elshan Tang represents something entirely unprecedented. The 30-something Singaporean has built Zelos Watches into one of the world’s most coveted microbrands — all from his current home in East Coast, in a nation with zero watchmaking tradition.
His weapons of choice? Materials so exotic they read like a science fiction inventory: 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite fragments, decommissioned submarine steel, and Timascus — a titanium-damascus alloy he pioneered as a world-first in watchmaking. When Tang launched his US$10,900 (S$14,014) Mirage tourbillon collection during the pandemic’s peak in 2020, international collectors snapped up all 10 pieces within 10 minutes.
“Traditional watchmaking follows rules established decades ago,” Tang explained from our meeting at a local cafe. “We’re writing entirely new ones.”
It’s a bold claim from someone operating 10,000km from Switzerland’s Vallee de Joux. Yet the numbers don’t lie: Zelos produces 10,000 watches annually with a 95 per cent sell-out rate, and ships to collectors across most continents.
FROM HDB HEARTLAND TO HAUTE HORLOGERIE
Tang’s improbable journey began in Pasir Ris — about as far from horology’s epicentre as geographically possible. His pastor father and homemaker mother dispensed familiar middle-class wisdom: Study hard, secure stable employment. Tang was an unremarkable student at St Hilda’s Primary and Tanjong Katong Secondary who “didn’t particularly enjoy studying.”
Everything changed at 15 when his father gifted him a quartz Seiko chronograph — a moment Tang now recognises as pivotal. “That watch revealed an entire universe of precision engineering,” he recalled. “I became fascinated by how hundreds of microscopic components could maintain perfect temporal accuracy.”
During National Service, Tang channelled his monthly allowances into watch trading — initially modest Seiko acquisitions that gradually escalated to serious pieces. By the time he enrolled in National University of Singapore (NUS), where he pursued mechanical engineering with mediocre results, Tang was flipping entry-level Richard Mille timepieces and entry-level Patek Philippes.
“I was barely passing modules while generating more revenue than most graduates earn,” he reflected. “My parents initially thought I’d lost perspective entirely.”
His parents eventually recognised the venture’s potential — enough to provide capital loans complete with interest charges as financial education. By graduation, Tang had accumulated S$30,000 and developed the industry connections necessary for his next ambitious gamble.
THE KICKSTARTER REVELATION
In 2014, Tang designed his inaugural timepiece — the Zelos Helmsman — and launched it on Kickstarter with modest expectations. Named after the Greek deity of zeal and passion, Zelos aimed to create distinctive timepieces featuring unique materials at accessible price points.
The initial 300-piece run sold out completely — a success Tang initially attributed to luck. “I launched a second project to test whether it was anomalous,” he admitted. “When that also sold out, I realised we’d identified a genuine market gap.”
His January 2018 Kickstarter for the ZX Chronograph — incorporating actual SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance aircraft materials — raised over US$300,000 against a US$30,000 target. Tang had successfully tapped into a global community of horological enthusiasts seeking alternatives to traditional Swiss offerings.
REDEFINING LUXURY WITHOUT LEGACY
Today, Zelos operates as a lean, entirely self-funded enterprise with Tang as its sole employee. Monthly releases of 200 to 300 pieces across multiple variations create calculated scarcity that drives international demand. His customer base spans 60 per cent North American, 20 per cent European, and surprisingly only 10 per cent Singaporean collectors — testament to the brand’s global resonance despite its Southeast Asian origins.
“Singapore’s distance from traditional watchmaking centres presents challenges,” Tang acknowledged. “We lack the intimate industry connections European microbrands enjoy. However, this geographical isolation also liberates us from conventional constraints.”
This freedom manifests in Tang’s material selections — recent collections have featured mother-of-pearl inlays, tantalum cases, and sapphire crystal constructions. His upcoming Artemis series utilises “new old stock” Marvin movements from the 1960s — Swiss mechanisms that survived the quartz crisis, now exclusively customised and skeletonised for Zelos.
“I maintain strict financial discipline,” Tang explained. “But the Swiss movement pieces represent passion projects that demonstrate our technical capabilities without traditional limitations.”
THE ART OF ARTIFICIAL SCARCITY
Tang’s business model deliberately constrains supply to maintain exclusivity — a strategy that’s proven remarkably effective. “It’s also mainly to keep capital costs low and avoid sitting on too much unsold stock,” Tang shared. The pandemic actually accelerated growth by 30 per cent year-over-year, though Tang reports stabilisation since then. Rather than pursuing aggressive expansion, he has emphasised smaller, more frequent releases enabling riskier design experimentation.
“We’ve achieved sustainable scale,” he noted. “I prioritise innovation and variety over pure volume, which maintains engagement within our collector community.”
That community, cultivated primarily through Facebook and YouTube, provides continuous feedback influencing future releases. Customer suggestions directly impact design decisions from dial colourways to case materials — a collaborative approach rare in traditional haute horlogerie.
Recent successes include the Mirage series’ second iteration in 2022 — 200 skeletonised pilot’s watches featuring hand-wound La Joux-Perret eight-day movements starting at US$3,900, available in materials ranging from tantalum, a rare and dense metal commonly used in capacitors or medical applications, to sapphire crystal.
BEYOND THE WORKSHOP
Outside horology, Tang pursues interests reflecting his broader passion for precision craftsmanship: Knife collecting, go-karting, and calisthenics. He particularly credits a local calisthenics group — including “a remarkably fit Japanese senior demonstrating advanced techniques” — with maintaining work-life balance during pandemic isolation.
“Physical discipline translates directly to creative discipline,” Tang observed. “Both require consistent practice and attention to minute details.”
CHARTING FUTURE TRAJECTORIES
Looking ahead, Tang hints at relaunching the Helmsman diver that initiated his journey, drawing inspiration from Jaeger-LeCoultre's iconic Polaris design. He’s also monitoring global trade tensions, though tariff concerns haven’t significantly impacted demand.
“Each month presents new possibilities,” Tang reflected. “Whether discovering novel materials, sourcing vintage movements, or responding to community requests.”
TIME’S NEW GUARDIANS
In an industry predicated on centuries of accumulated tradition, Tang demonstrates that innovation transcends heritage. From his Singaporean base, he’s not merely crafting timepieces — he’s redefining what luxury horology can represent in the 21st century.
“Traditional watchmaking celebrates the past,” Tang concluded. “We're creating artifacts for the future.”
As global luxury consumers increasingly seek authenticity over ancestry, Tang’s success suggests that the next chapter of haute horlogerie might be written far from Switzerland's alpine valleys — perhaps in a Pasir Ris HDB flat where a pastor’s son first glimpsed the infinite complexity of measuring time.