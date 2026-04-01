Meet the ceramic queen of Bali, who transformed Jenggala into a household name

If you happen to be staying at Amanzoe in Greece, attending a private event at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room, or visiting the residence of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, you might come across one or two of Jenggala’s tableware. This iconic Balinese ceramic brand, which celebrates its golden jubilee this year, has a diverse set of admirers from around the globe.

“Some of our clients have been with us for over 10, or maybe 20 years,” said Ade Waworuntu when we met over breakfast at her family hotel, Tandjung Sari in Sanur, east of Bali. On our table were bowls, plates and mugs made by – needless to say – Jenggala. Not far from where we sat, turquoise ceramic tiles from the brand’s early days line the pool and villa walls. “It’s always good to see our customers keep coming back; it shows that we are doing something right.”

Waworuntu, now in her late 60s with three daughters and two grandchildren, is the president director of Jenggala. “I don’t really feel comfortable using the title, actually,” she refuted. “I prefer to be called ‘ibu’ (mother). Because that’s what I am: the ibu for the people working at the company.”