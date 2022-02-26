The Singapore architect who designed 21 luxury homes in Sentosa Cove

The definition of luxury living is changing, and nowhere does architect Greg Shand see it more apparent than in the residential projects he has been involved in.

“I think it’s a little bit less of the gold and gilded taps but more of an appreciation of good architecture,” observed the man who is behind 21 luxury homes in Sentosa as well as upscale resorts, apartments and bungalows all over Southeast Asia.

“In the past, we were asked to build as big as we can, as grand as we can. I think there’s a bit of consideration of scale and space, where we leave space for more garden, more nature, and having that nice balance between landscape and a home.”