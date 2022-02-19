A Singapore house with its own ‘waterfall’ and basement walk-in wine cellar

When RT+Q Architects was commissioned by a developer to build a three-storey bungalow in central Singapore, there were several challenges and considerations the team had to work around.

The brief was to create something “simple and beautiful, that would appeal to a wide spectrum of people”, said Koh Kai Li, one of the architects who worked on the project. Another requirement was a basement that would not feel like one. “We tried to let in more natural light so that the space would feel airy and bright.”

The architects drew on the 18th century concept of “the primitive hut” for inspiration, where the architecture eschews ornamentation and instead, goes back to basics and nature. “The idea was to have the architecture address man’s very simple need for shelter instead of any preoccupation with style,” explained Koh.

