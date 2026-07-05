How Australian-inspired design comes to life in Surabaya, Indonesia

Having lived in Australia and met his wife there, the owner of SE House knew he wanted the country’s architectural aesthetic to be the starting point when it came time to build his home. This was, however, easier said than done, as the site is located not Down Under, but in a residential community in western Surabaya, Indonesia.

Instead of wide, open spaces, the site is bounded by a busy road at the front and a security guardhouse to one side. The tropical climate – with its heat, humidity and heavy downpours – is also a far cry from the cooler, drier weather the owner had grown accustomed to.

It was therefore fortuitous that he engaged architect Giovanni Gunawan. A graduate of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), Giovanni brought a strong understanding of Australian design. Being Indonesian himself, he was also intimately familiar with the country’s climate and cultural norms, allowing him to seamlessly meld the two to fulfil his client's brief.