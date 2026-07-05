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Remarkable Living

How Australian-inspired design comes to life in Surabaya, Indonesia
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Remarkable Living

How Australian-inspired design comes to life in Surabaya, Indonesia

The owner wanted the openness and honesty of Australian architecture, but building in tropical Surabaya demanded a different response. Architect Giovanni Gunawan blended the best of both worlds in a home centred on privacy, family living and the climate.

How Australian-inspired design comes to life in Surabaya, Indonesia

Inspired by Australian architecture, this house is organised around a landscaped courtyard that shields it from its busy surroundings. (Photo: Tristan Salim)

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Low Shi Ping
By Low Shi Ping
05 Jul 2026 06:34AM (Updated: 05 Jul 2026 06:46AM)
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Having lived in Australia and met his wife there, the owner of SE House knew he wanted the country’s architectural aesthetic to be the starting point when it came time to build his home. This was, however, easier said than done, as the site is located not Down Under, but in a residential community in western Surabaya, Indonesia. 

Instead of wide, open spaces, the site is bounded by a busy road at the front and a security guardhouse to one side. The tropical climate – with its heat, humidity and heavy downpours – is also a far cry from the cooler, drier weather the owner had grown accustomed to.

It was therefore fortuitous that he engaged architect Giovanni Gunawan. A graduate of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), Giovanni brought a strong understanding of Australian design. Being Indonesian himself, he was also intimately familiar with the country’s climate and cultural norms, allowing him to seamlessly meld the two to fulfil his client's brief.

Large sliding glass doors strengthen the connection between the living spaces and the landscaped courtyard, bringing greenery into the heart of the home. (Photo: Ernest Theofilus)
The home's material palette favours warm browns, greys and creams, with natural finishes chosen over high-gloss surfaces to create a calm, understated atmosphere. (Photo: Tristan Salim)

“We had to do some negotiation. Even though the finished product is not 100 per cent what the owner wanted in the beginning, we translated it into something different that he still enjoys,” said Giovanni, who helms the practice KantorGG with his father. 

Working in their favour was the plot’s square shape at 1,200 sq m, which allowed Giovanni to devise a C-shaped massing that turns inwards towards a central courtyard for maximum privacy. Totalling three-and-a-half storeys, the semi-detached house also caters to multi-generational living and entertaining – as requested by the client – through the careful planning of its layout and circulation.

Privacy begins at the entrance, where a glass wall with a cascading water curtain gently conceals the home's interiors. (Photo: Ernest Theofilus)

The Australian influence is perhaps most keenly felt in the material and colour palette. “The owner is attracted to the idea of honesty in the usage of materiality – that they should be used exactly like they are supposed to be,” explained Giovanni. Stones such as travertine and marble were therefore left in their natural state rather than polished to a high gloss.

Throughout the home, natural materials and planting work together to create a relaxed atmosphere inspired by Australian design principles. (Photo: Ernest Theofilus)
The synthetic rattan screens were customised to give traditional rattan a contemporary twist while allowing airflow without compromising privacy. (Photo: Tristan Salim)

The selection of colours tended towards the warmer shades of brown, grey and cream. So precise was this approach that even when presented with the opportunity to use darker hues such as black, Giovanni opted to soften them for a lighter effect. 

These were applied to give the house clean, minimalist lines with a contemporary feel. Woven rattan screens provide subtle accents throughout. Although synthetic, their porous nature allows for airflow without compromising privacy. “We wanted to create a modern twist in the use of the rattan, so the pattern was customised,” he revealed.

The dedicated tea room reflects the family's appreciation for Japanese culture, with the owner's mother regularly performing the tea ceremony here. (Photo: Tristan Salim)
Designed with family life in mind, the generous living spaces encourage everyday interaction while accommodating larger gatherings. (Photo: Ernest Theofilus)

Since there are no external natural views to look out to, the open, relaxed quality of Australian design was conveyed by pivoting the living spaces towards a landscaped internal courtyard. To adapt it for the tropical climate, Giovanni made sure to have large overhanging canopies and various shading mechanisms. “The client has been really understanding on this,” he added. 

Standing in front of the building, the most striking element is a cuboid that projects from the second floor. Instead of a solid wall, it has the rattan weave that makes up three of its sides, concealing a partially sheltered al fresco terrace within for entertaining guests. The space feels almost like an annexe, set apart from the rest of the house without feeling isolated.

The square site allowed architect Giovanni Gunawan to develop a C-shaped plan centred on a landscaped courtyard that maximises privacy. (Photo: Tristan Salim)

The sense of privacy is further enhanced by the entrance, which has a dramatic glass wall with a water curtain flowing down it, playing peekaboo with the interiors. Beyond the perpendicular main door – also clad in woven rattan, albeit in a different pattern – the annexe sits to the right, while a short corridor to the left leads into the rest of the house.

“We sequenced the house very clearly from public to private using the depth of the house and the levels,” Giovanni pointed out. This was driven by the client’s brief to accommodate his parents when they visit, the children he hopes to have one day, and the occasional social gathering.

Positioned at the centre of the home, the spiral staircase naturally becomes the family's preferred route between floors. (Photo: Ernest Theofilus)

Consequently, Giovanni positioned the main living areas on the second floor, where they wrap around three sides of a Zen-like landscaped courtyard. The level comprises two living rooms, a show kitchen, dining area and gallery. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open onto the courtyard for greater connectivity to nature. 

This elevates the residents above the busy roads and enables them to enjoy the breeze from a higher vantage point. On the exposed edge, a deck was installed for outdoor dining where a “barbie” can be enjoyed in true Australian fashion.

Another highlight of this level is the sculptural spiral staircase that rises majestically through the double-volume formal living room. Painted in bronze and with the steps in a cream-coloured marble, it winds up to a cantilevered corridor on the third floor, where the four bedrooms are located.

“It is a great backdrop for family events and photos. By being in the centre of the house, the residents use the staircase more often than the elevator,” said Giovanni.

The entertainment suite forms part of the home's more active spaces, giving family and guests a dedicated area for recreation and socialising. (Photo: Ernest Theofilus)
The 16-metre-long swimming pool extends from beneath a mirrored ceiling, which was introduced to visually offset the relatively low three-metre ceiling height. (Photo: Ernest Theofilus)

Other noteworthy spaces are found on the ground floor. While largely devoted to back-of-house functions, there is also a 16-metre-long swimming pool that flows parallel to the length of the gym before extending from beneath a mirrored ceiling into the garden. The mirrored ceiling was introduced to offset the relatively low three-metre ceiling height.

At the opposite end of the pool, a gallery draws inspiration from a Japanese Zen garden, expressed through a living moss installation and misting feature that invite pause and reflection amid the more active spaces on the level – including an entertainment room with a golf simulator and billiard table.

Greenery is woven throughout the home, reflecting the owner's appreciation for Japanese landscape traditions. (Photo: Ernest Theofilus)

Up on the highest floor, the Japanese landscaping theme continues in a dedicated tea room. There, the owner’s mother enjoys performing the ceremony, finding serenity in its meditative steps. 

Throughout the house, where possible, Giovanni made sure to integrate the Japanese bonsai collection that the client owns – from the front garden, to the courtyard and in the pockets of greenery that he carved out. “We try to incorporate things that the client loves into the house, but without making a complete change in the main philosophy of the design,” he explained.

The landscaped central courtyard at dusk. (Photo: Ernest Theofilus)

On paper, SE House may seem like a mishmash of styles, but it is ultimately a compellin representation of how cross-cultural influences can coexist in a harmonious and liveable manner. Unsurprisingly, Giovanni is proud of the way things have turned out. “This project shows how a home can balance the owner’s personality with KantorGG’s creative touch, making it both personal and collaborative.”

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Source: CNA/bt

Related Topics

Luxury Homes Residences homes Indonesia
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