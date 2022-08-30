Inside the ‘crazy’ and eclectic home of luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley in Thailand

It is an understatement to say that the Bangkok home of luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley is a feast for the senses – because it is so much more than that.

“The style and approach for Baan Botanica in Indonesian is called ‘lebih gila, lebih baik’,” quipped Bensley. “The crazier the better. It has no bounds, it has no limits.”

Indeed, the wildly maximalist 34,400 sq ft space, which is home to Bensley and his partner, designer and horticulturist Jirachai Rengthong – as well as their pack of Jack Russell dogs – does appear a little “crazy” at first glance. However, there is a method to this seeming madness.

He is, after all, one of the world’s most well-known resort architects, having designed about 200 luxury properties across 40 countries through the course of his career.

His design practice, which is based out of Bangkok, boasts an ever-growing list of high-profile projects that includes the Capella Hanoi, Rosewood Luang Prabang and Shinta Mani Wild in Cambodia – all of which bear his signature immersively exuberant decor style that somehow manages to still look coherent and pulled together.