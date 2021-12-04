What it’s like for a family living in a black-and-white bungalow in Singapore

When interior designer Elizabeth Hay moved to Singapore from the UK six years ago, she and her husband Timothy wanted a house that had character and meaning embedded in it.

When they saw this 6,000 sq ft black-and-white bungalow located in the south of Singapore, they fell in love with the building’s charming architecture and location. It was a former harbour master’s house dating back to the 1920s and was ensconced in lush greenery.

Hay shared: “We chose to live here because we liked the old feeling of it and the big space that it has. It's great for the children to run around in the garden and it has a really lovely atmosphere and lots of character.” They even discovered a message left by the previous family under a flight of stairs when they first moved in. It said: “We've loved living in this house so much, we have the best memories, and we hope you do too.”