Meet Thailand’s first female cheesemaker producing artisanal goat’s cheese

As she cuddled one of the goats on her farm, Rachanikorn “Kai” Srikong asked them: “Give me your love. Do you love me?” It may sound strange that someone would talk to animals, but that may well be the secret behind Little Goat Farm Cheesery’s delicate and soft artisanal cheese.

Its owner Kai certainly thinks so. She is Thailand’s first female cheesemaker and her goat farm in Nakhon Pathom is an hour’s drive from Bangkok. She shares: “In Thailand, we feed the goats differently compared to Europe. The characteristics of our milk is different, we call it the local artisan cheese. It is different from imported cheese and it is unique to Thailand.”