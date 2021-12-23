Meet the Singapore chef who wants you to feel at home in his restaurants

When you dine at one of Rishi Naleendra’s restaurants, you get a taste of the cultures and influences that have shaped his life and his innate love for hospitality.

Naleendra is the chef-owner behind one-Michelin-starred Cloudstreet and casual Sri Lankan restaurant Kotuwa. He also owns one-Michelin-starred Cheek Bistro, which closed in August 2021 and has re-opened as his latest venture, wine bar Fool.

“When people ask me what I cook, it was so hard for me to explain what it is, because it’s not French, it’s not Italian,” Naleendra shared. Like him, his food is an eclectic mix of cultures and influences that cannot be put in a box. He is Sri Lankan, but he has never cooked his home country’s cuisine in the conventional way.