Common Suit's Javin Tan is the first Singaporean to win prestigious Italian tailoring competition
Singapore tailor Javin Tan, founder of Common Suits, makes history as the first non-Italian to win the Milano su Misura – Trofeo Arbiter, an international competition celebrating the art of bespoke tailoring.
Singapore may not have Savile Row, but it has tailors worth seeking out for a bespoke suit. Javin Tan, director and founder of tailoring house Common Suits, has proven just that by winning the prestigious Milano su Misura – Trofeo Arbiter 2026, an international tailoring competition that brings together master tailors from Italy and around the world to showcase their craftsmanship, creativity and interpretation of contemporary menswear. He is the first non-Italian to claim the title.
Held in Naples, a city with a rich tailoring heritage, the sixth edition marked the first time the competition had taken place outside Milan since its revival under the current name in 2020. Its roots stretch back to the Festival della Moda Maschile, which debuted in Sanremo in 1952 as the world’s first event dedicated to men’s fashion. The competition only began welcoming international entrants in 2024, having previously been open exclusively to Italian master tailors.
Competing against 23 other tailors, including those from London’s famed Savile Row, was no easy feat, especially since Tan’s tailoring journey began at a small booth outside a canteen at the National University of Singapore (NUS), shortly after he graduated with a business degree. His interest in tailoring stemmed from the confidence that came with wearing a well-cut suit, while his expertise was developed through online resources, guidance from experienced master tailors and trial and error.
Tan has come a long way from manning a pop-up booth to winning an international tailoring competition. His winning look at the Milano su Misura – Trofeo Arbiter 2026 comprised an ocean-blue double-breasted jacket crafted from Loro Piana wool, silk and linen, paired with ivory trousers. The nautical-inspired ensemble captured the competition’s theme, Lo Stile in Barca e in Banchina (Style on Board and Dockside), which celebrated Naples’ maritime heritage, Mediterranean nautical elegance and its upcoming role as host of the 38th America’s Cup in 2027.
Drawing inspiration from his sailing experience at Tre Golfi Sailing Week in Sorrento, Italy, where he was a guest of Loro Piana, Tan incorporated thoughtful details into his winning suit to meet the practical demands of sailing. Reverse shoulder pleats, for example, allowed greater freedom of movement, while custom sailing telltales (small strips of fabric that indicate airflow) were concealed beneath the sleeve cuffs. Other features included a built-in microfibre patch beneath a jacket sleeve cuff for wiping sea spray off sunglasses, and custom ivory rubber buttons inspired by traditional boat shoes worn on deck.
“We didn’t want to add details simply for the sake of novelty. Every feature had to serve a purpose, but the jacket still needed to look and feel like elegant bespoke tailoring,” he said.
Tan also stayed true to Common Suits’ signature style, incorporating its characteristic silhouette of extended shoulders, a defined waist and sharp, masculine proportions into his competition entry. The result was a lightweight, breathable suit that allowed freedom of movement on board while retaining the elegance and structure of bespoke tailoring ashore.
“It is an honour to be invited to this event. It was inspiring to see how tailors from different parts of the world expressed their heritage and identity through their creations. It made me appreciate the diversity of tailoring traditions and also reflect on our own identity, what it means to be a tailoring house from Singapore, and the unique perspective we can bring to the craft,” said Tan.
“Bringing the trophy home still feels surreal,” he added. “I’m proud that the work developed by our team in Singapore has received this recognition. Traditions may have their roots in a particular place, but the appreciation of beauty and craftsmanship knows no borders. To have our work recognised by giants of the tailoring industry whom we deeply respect is an honour not just for me and my team, but also for all the master tailors who have guided us along the way.”
Twelve years on, Common Suits has expanded beyond Singapore, with ateliers in Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok. Tan now leads the brand’s design, technical product development and business direction, supported by a team of craftsmen. As he grows the business, he plans to continue drawing on the knowledge and traditions of the wider tailoring community.
“At the recent competition, I was fortunate to exchange ideas with people I’ve long looked up to in the industry. One of my biggest takeaways was their pursuit of excellence, the pride they take in their work and their deep respect for the craft.
“That experience reinforced our desire to focus internally in the near term – refining our processes, further elevating quality and investing in the skills of our craftsmen. We want to build on what we’ve achieved and set an even higher benchmark as we prepare for our next phase of overseas expansion,” he added.