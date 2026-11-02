Common Suit's Javin Tan is the first Singaporean to win prestigious Italian tailoring competition

Singapore may not have Savile Row, but it has tailors worth seeking out for a bespoke suit. Javin Tan, director and founder of tailoring house Common Suits, has proven just that by winning the prestigious Milano su Misura – Trofeo Arbiter 2026, an international tailoring competition that brings together master tailors from Italy and around the world to showcase their craftsmanship, creativity and interpretation of contemporary menswear. He is the first non-Italian to claim the title.

Held in Naples, a city with a rich tailoring heritage, the sixth edition marked the first time the competition had taken place outside Milan since its revival under the current name in 2020. Its roots stretch back to the Festival della Moda Maschile, which debuted in Sanremo in 1952 as the world’s first event dedicated to men’s fashion. The competition only began welcoming international entrants in 2024, having previously been open exclusively to Italian master tailors.