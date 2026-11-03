These mithai boxes in Singapore are putting a fresh spin on Indian sweets this Deepavali
From traditional Indian sweets to contemporary twists on classics, these mithai boxes in Singapore will liven up your Deepavali 2026 celebrations.
Deepavali, also known as Diwali or the Festival of Lights, is an annual celebration that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. For foodies, it’s also an opportunity to indulge in lavish feasts and traditional Indian sweets known as mithai.
These decadent, colourful morsels aren’t exclusive to Deepavali – they’re also an essential part of celebrations such as weddings and the birth of a child. But they’re undoubtedly a highlight of the festival, symbolising auspicious beginnings, prosperity and togetherness. Exchanging boxes of mithai with family, neighbours and friends is a cherished tradition, conveying respect, warm wishes and affection.
To stay in the good books of your loved ones come Nov 8, some of the finest chefs in Singapore have created stunning mithai boxes that are perfect for gifting and sharing. Some have even put their own spin on well-loved classics, incorporating ingredients like yuzu, miso, alongside familiar Indian flavours like chai masala.
From exquisite and time-honoured creations by Tiffin Room to the contemporary variations by one-Michelin-starred The Song of India, here are the mithai boxes worth ordering this Deepavali.
TIFFIN ROOM
Tiffin Room, one of Singapore’s oldest North Indian restaurants, is celebrating Deepavali with gift boxes created by award-winning chef Kuldeep Negi. Expect 15 sweets in five festive flavours, made with premium nuts, fruits and aromatic spices. Traditionalists will enjoy classics like besan ladoo, pista roll, akhrot burfi and mango katli, while more adventurous palates can look forward to the green apple-flavoured badam burfi. The classic mithai box features an assortment of these sweets, while the two-tiered premium box unfolds to reveal a hand-polished brass diya and two jars of spiced nuts.
SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE
Shangri-La Singapore’s Mithai Gift Box features five signature sweets including kaju rose, dates bar, kaju orange, boondhi ladoo, and the blackcurrant roll, each an indulgent take on Deepavali classics. For a more extravagant alternative, opt for the Opulent Hamper, which also includes a bottle of Shangri-La’s own Bordeaux, traditional Indian snacks, chocolate pralines and a jar of wildflower honey.
THE SONG OF INDIA
The Song of India is ringing in Deepavali this year with a limited-edition mithai box that’s filled with handcrafted sweets by chef Manjunath Mural. While cashew, pistachio, saffron and rose lend a traditional touch, contemporary flavours such as yuzu, green apple and blackcurrant offer a fruity take on classic mithai. Choose from several gift-box options, ranging from assorted mithai to sets paired with premium teas.
RANG MAHAL
At Rang Mahal, Deepavali isn’t just a celebration of the festival of lights Lights – it’s also an opportunity to give back to the community. The acclaimed Indian restaurant continues its annual tradition of donating 10 per cent of its proceeds from mithai sales to Singapore’s Breast Cancer Foundation. This year’s offerings come in blush pink or turquoise boxes adorned with intricate silver botanical motifs.
Inside, expect 12 handcrafted sweets in three distinctive flavours. Golden Sattu and Cardamom combines earthy roasted gram flour with fragrant green cardamom, while Tropical Mango and White Chocolate pairs sun-ripened mangoes with white chocolate. Royal Date and Roasted Nut Medley brings together dates, pistachios, almonds and cashews. Each box also includes two savoury snacks – golden-roasted spiced almonds and Kerala pepper roasted cashews.
SHAHI MAHARANI
North Indian restaurant Shahi Maharani’s mithai box for Deepavali 2026 offers not only handmade favourites like the roasted gram and jaggery ladoo, cardamom milk cake and pistachio-stuffed cashew rolls, and Mango Surprise, but also the new Tropical Sunrise, a coconut and pineapple ladoo. The intricate sweets, made in small batches by the resident sweet chef, are available in sets of 15 presented in teal or pink boxes. For bigger groups, the Royal Festive Box features 24 pieces, while the Treasure Sugar and Spice box includes a mithai set, four jars of savoury snacks and an artisan candle in a hammered copper bowl, all packaged within a reusable keepsake chest.
ADDA
Modern Indian restaurant Adda might be closed for now, but you can still savour its mithai this Deepavali. Created by chef Manjunath Mural, who previously helmed Michelin-starred The Song of India, this year’s selection of six sweets includes classics like motichoor barfi, saffron pistachio kaju katli and a dense fig, date and mulberry bite. There are also inventive combinations such as masala chai barfi, salted caramel miso peda and lychee and gulkand. The gift boxes come in four sizes, with the largest, the Executive Box, featuring 30 sweets, a candle, nuts and savoury snacks.