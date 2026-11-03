These mithai boxes in Singapore are putting a fresh spin on Indian sweets this Deepavali

Deepavali, also known as Diwali or the Festival of Lights, is an annual celebration that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. For foodies, it’s also an opportunity to indulge in lavish feasts and traditional Indian sweets known as mithai.

These decadent, colourful morsels aren’t exclusive to Deepavali – they’re also an essential part of celebrations such as weddings and the birth of a child. But they’re undoubtedly a highlight of the festival, symbolising auspicious beginnings, prosperity and togetherness. Exchanging boxes of mithai with family, neighbours and friends is a cherished tradition, conveying respect, warm wishes and affection.

To stay in the good books of your loved ones come Nov 8, some of the finest chefs in Singapore have created stunning mithai boxes that are perfect for gifting and sharing. Some have even put their own spin on well-loved classics, incorporating ingredients like yuzu, miso, alongside familiar Indian flavours like chai masala.

From exquisite and time-honoured creations by Tiffin Room to the contemporary variations by one-Michelin-starred The Song of India, here are the mithai boxes worth ordering this Deepavali.

TIFFIN ROOM