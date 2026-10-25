Behind the facade of this Emerald Hill shophouse is a home full of surprises

In the late 1990s, Woha transformed a shophouse at Emerald Hill. Then, the architecture firm founded in 1994 by Richard Hassell and Wong Mun Summ was quickly attracting fans for its contemporary outlook on tropical design. The project won a slew of awards, including a 1999 International Award given by the Royal Australian Institute of Architects and a 2004 Gold Award at the ARCASIA Awards for Architecture in the Conservation Projects category.

“The original conversion by Woha was an incredible base to start with. At the time of viewing, I didn’t know it was by the firm, but you could see the incredible architectural vision. It was clearly a special property,” said the owner, a professional in his mid-40s. With Woha now better known for its large-scale sustainable buildings, the shophouse offers a glimpse into the firm’s earlier residential work.

Woha’s facelift to the early 20th-century shophouse was more architectural than decorative. Flooring in the historic front shophouse was removed so the second storey, offset from the party walls, reads as a crisp, modern white box. A double-height glass facade at the courtyard puts the movement of people and light on show. Its lightness contrasts with the rear extension facade’s formal expression of repeated windows.