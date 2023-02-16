How this avid photographer in Hong Kong created a Leica camera museum out of his passion

In the world of photography enthusiasts, Leica cameras are often regarded as one of the best in capturing memorable images that will transcend time. And for those who wish to delve into the history of the German brand and the pivotal role it played in popularising photography, look no further than the F11 Foto Museum in Hong Kong.

Located in Happy Valley, the museum is housed in a stunning three-storey Art Deco building from the 1930s, that was lovingly restored by the museum’s founder and director Douglas So. It holds one of Hong Kong’s largest collections of Leica cameras that So has amassed over 20 years ‒ he estimated that there are about 200 cameras on display and innumerable more safely kept away in storage.

His passion for photography started as a hobby in secondary school, when he got his first camera ‒ a Japanese model ‒ from his father. “I discovered through taking photographs that it helps me observe and discover things that I normally do not see,” said So, a corporate lawyer by profession.

As he grew increasingly serious about his hobby, he noticed that many of his favourite professional photographers at that time, including Henri Cartier-Bresson, Elliot Erwitt and Marc Riboud, were all Leica users, which piqued his interest in the brand.