In Bangkok, the first female Indian chef to receive a Michelin star

As a child, Garima Arora loved standing beside her father as he cooked in the kitchen. He would use different recipes and ingredients that were brought back from his overseas travels.

Arora, who was born in Mumbai, recalled: “In the 90s, (my father) would be making hummus and risotto and stuff like that in our little kitchen in India where nobody had even heard of these things. I would always be standing next to him watching him enjoy himself so much and I felt part of the magic as well. I think that stayed with me, that joy of not just eating but also the labour of love that goes into cooking.”

Unsurprisingly, that passion rubbed off on her. After a brief stint as a journalist in Mumbai, Arora went to study at the renowned culinary institution Le Cordon Bleu in Paris at the age of 22. She shared: “My dad was always ahead of his time, and he instilled that need to do what you love as well. He was just hoping I would go to Paris, study, come back and cook nice food for him. But I never came back so he's still waiting to get his money's worth!