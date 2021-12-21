The Singapore florist who creates bouquets inspired by poems and perfumes

As a child, Chong Fuiyi used to skip lunch during her school recess time so that she could spend time among the nearby gardens and fields.

Later on, an internship as a visual merchandiser awoke her interest in flowers, and she eventually opened Floral Kokoro, an artisanal boutique that creates floral bouquets and captivating installations using a combination of preserved, dried and fresh flowers.

“The word ‘kokoro’ means ‘heart and spirit’ in Japanese. So floral heart and floral spirit is the essence of the brand and also the Japanese art of flower arrangement, which is also where I first drew inspiration from,” Chong shared.

Chong was studying East Asian studies and Japanese at New York University when her internship at Fendi as a visual merchandiser sparked an interest in the creative potential of flowers. She said: “It was one of the instances that drove me to dive deeper into the harmony of beauty and what that means. That was really what started my interest to bring it into a different dimension and create something of my own.”