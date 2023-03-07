Meet the last remaining traditional French beret maker who still crafts the timeless headpiece by hand

Berets were first worn by farmers and labourers and later on, the military for practical reasons as wool is relatively water resistant, traps heat in winter while keeping one cool in summer. But with an appearance that conveys a certain amount of easy insouciance, the beret began to find its way onto the heads of some of the most famous people in the world, including celebrities like Madonna, Rihanna and Emma Watson.

Today, the brand continues the tradition started by Pierre Laulhere in using Merino wool for its unparalleled quality.

“Pierre Laulhere was an industrialist with a passion for knitting and especially wool knitting. Laulhere in Bernese means shepherd, which is a small reminder of our DNA. In fact, for five generations, it was the family and its descendants who ran its factory until the 1970s,” said owner Rosabelle Forzy, who took over management of the company in 2012.

She worked in the tech industry for 10 years before taking over Laulhere, which was then experiencing financial difficulties. She said: “What motivated me to take over this house was the iconic character of this product. For us a good beret is also a beret which is made in harmony with nature and by people who are happy with their work. Then, it is a product that will be beautiful.”