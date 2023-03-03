Used by Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, could a handmade French fan be the next 'it' accessory?

These days, with ubiquitous air conditioning, we may not necessarily need to carry around a fan to stay cool. But one traditional French atelier believes these handheld works of art are still relevant for the modern style mavens.

Maison Duvelleroy (pronounced duh-vel-luah) is one of the last surviving handmade fan makers in France today. Its stylish pieces have been seen in the hands of celebrities including singer Katy Perry, who used a tongue-in-cheek design with the words “Air Conditioning” printed on it as well as burlesque performer Dita Von Teese who was gifted a sheer black fan with jet crystal bows by a beau.

“The object itself is super thin and super light. And that is the tradition of French fan making, which means you can flutter, disconnect and have fun. I think handheld fans are part of that kind of dream in life – to make life lighter,” said founder Eloise Gilles, who played a key role in reviving the brand in 2010.