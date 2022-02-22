The female glass artists spreading joy and happiness through their designs

Gamze Araz Eskinazi and Yasemin Sayinsoy have been fascinated with glassblowing all their lives, but they never thought they would end up being Turkey’s female pioneers in this male-dominated craft.

Both women met in 2003 while learning glassblowing techniques at The Glass Furnace Foundation, Turkey’s largest and best-equipped glass and art centre. At that time, 37-year-old Sayinsoy was working in hospitality while 33-year-old Eskinazi was an interior designer.

Eskinazi said: “I was interested in hot glass but I was not sure if I was capable of that so I took the workshop for beginners. Since my childhood, this material always seemed vibrant and beautiful to me. I was curious about the process and wanted to learn about it.”