The Singapore cheongsam maker who dresses dignitaries, socialites, celebrities

The traditional cheongsam is enjoying a renaissance in Singapore, thanks in no small part to fashion designers like couturier Goh Lai Chan.

His eponymous boutique is well-known for its gowns and especially, its modern renditions of the cheongsam, or qipao, as it is known in Mandarin. The traditionally loose-fitting robe was first worn by women in the Qing dynasty. Its figure-hugging version was popularised in Shanghai in the 1920s and it evolved into a fashionable garment after that.

“I see a lot of women trying to wear qipaos now,” Goh observed. “It should not be a costume that you wear only for one occasion. I try to make it more contemporary so that you can pair it with sneakers and mix it with jeans. It reaches out to the younger generation so that they don’t feel like they are wearing old-fashioned clothes.”