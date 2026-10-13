Beyond Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc: Discover Austria’s Gruner Veltliner

The name Gruner Veltliner doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. By the time you’ve mastered the five syllables, you could have already finished a glass of Chardonnay and poured a second.

But the wine has a way of making the effort worthwhile. In the glass, Gruner Veltliner can be many things: pale, bright and energetic, with citrus and orchard fruit, white pepper, crisp acidity and steely minerality; or, in its richer, more developed expressions, a commanding wine with real depth and complexity. On wine lists, it sits under Austria and is increasingly championed by sommeliers looking beyond the usual Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling.

GRUNER VELTLINER’S WACHAU HEARTLAND IS A UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE SITE