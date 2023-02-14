This onsen spa in northwest Japan might just convince you to go glamping on your next holiday

Outdoor enthusiasts may have heard of Japanese lifestyle brand Snow Peak, which is known for its stylish selection of technical clothing and gear to elevate one’s time spent communing with nature.

But did you know that in Niigata in northwest Japan, where the brand’s headquarters are located, Snow Peak has even built a beautiful retreat for guests to live their best luxe life in the great outdoors?

Famed for its stunning mountains and abundant natural landscape, the Hakuba Happo-one Snow Resort, a collection of villas, restaurants and mobile homes, are cocooned within the lush forests to offer guests an all-encompassing escape from the madding world. The latest addition to this estate is the Field Suite Spa, which was built by world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma.