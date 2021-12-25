This home in Thailand brought a multigenerational family closer together during lockdowns

For a Thai-Chinese family, the notion of three generations living under one roof is a common tradition. But when jewellery business owner Sarawuth Donsukul first thought of having his entire extended family living together, he had some reservations.

“When I first asked everyone to move in, I was a little bit nervous because the two families have never lived together. I wondered if my wife could live with my family,” he shared. “The benefit is that my parents can pass on wisdom to my children, and this will cultivate the perspective that the family is not just father, mother and children.”