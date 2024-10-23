Singapore’s This Humid House wins first prize at the prestigious Flora International Flower Festival 2024

This Humid House needs no introduction to Singaporeans. The works of the botanical studio has re-shaped the perception of floral installations with its enigmatic experiments adorning restaurants, hotels, homes, as well as events and weddings of the creative and well-heeled set.

On Oct 18, This Humid House became globally celebrated. It was awarded the first prize at the Flora International Flower Festival – the world’s most prestigious contemporary floral art event held annually in the Spanish city of Cordoba. This year, it runs from now till Oct 25.

The win marks a historic achievement for Singapore – This Humid House is the first artist from the city-state to participate in Flora this year. It is also the only representative from Asia this year. The second prize was awarded to prominent floral artist Emily Thompson for her installation called Inversions. Other notable entries included Coyote Flowers, Carolin Ruggaber and Eugenio Ampudia.

“We are incredibly honoured to have won first prize at Flora 2024. Being the first botanical artist from Singapore to participate in this renowned festival is a privilege, and winning is a testament to our teams’ dedication to showcasing the complex, multispecies relationships that are central to our practice,” said John Lim, who founded This Humid House in 2017. It opened a Paris studio in 2021.

He elaborated: “It’s an incredible feeling to have our work affirmed in this way. This win not only encourages us to keep building on what we’ve achieved over the past six years, but it also broadens our mandate which is to inspire others to see the potential of plants and flowers as powerful mediums of expression. It helps us cultivate a wider audience, raise awareness and encourage more people on their creative journeys.”