The home of this top fashion designer from India is a reflection of his creative influences

As one of India’s most renowned fashion designers, couturier Tarun Tahiliani’s lavish creations have been worn by glamorous celebrities including actress Priyanka Chopra and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

And just like his signature designs, his home in New Delhi, India is a kaleidoscopic reflection of the vast array of his creative influences ranging from antique furniture to interesting art and fascinating decorative pieces that come together to create a feast for the senses.

“I think home is what you think of as a womb. You can let go. You sink. You sleep. You regenerate. You share. You laugh. You create your most wonderful memories,” said Tarun.

The four-bedroom house sits on a sprawling 7,500 sq ft estate in South Delhi and was built in the 1990s. Tarun’s son, Jahan Tahilian said that his father’s best friend – who is also his godfather - had bought the land in 1997 but his godmother said she did not feel comfortable living in such a secluded area. On the flipside, Tarun found himself drawn to its distance from the city and wanted a home he could retreat to. So, he bought over half the land and built two identical houses for both families.