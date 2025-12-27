Collecting Iskandar Jalil ceramics in Singapore: ‘You don’t just buy one’

Cultural Medallion recipient Iskandar Jalil needs no introduction. A living legend, the 85-year-old master potter, sculptor, designer and educator is a favourite among art lovers.

Think of him as the poster boy for the IYKYK collecting crowd: everyone from architects and academics to civil servants, diplomats and old-money families – the kind of people who don’t need to post their shelfies on Instagram.

They do, however, fawn – no, obsess – over his sculptural vessels, lighting, furniture and other objets d’art. His pieces aren’t ostentatious, but they leave a lasting impression. They feel almost meditative, demanding that you slow down and absorb the artistry before you.

One such admirer is Dennis Tan, 57, the regional CEO of a global life insurance company who has amassed “at least 100” of Iskandar’s works. Most of them reside in his home – a three-storey bungalow in western Singapore – which he shares with his wife and three grown-up daughters.