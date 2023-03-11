Meet the man who owns an impressive collection of more than 1,400 designer chairs

“The reason why I was attracted to chairs is because it is one of the closest equipment to humans. From the moment we wake up until we go to bed, humans spend most of the time sitting on chairs. There is an inseparable relationship between the human being and the chair,” he explained of his lifelong passion for chairs.

After graduating from the Osaka University of Arts, he began working as a graphic designer at an advertising unit of a department store. It was during that time that he began browsing European interior design magazines and quickly noticed that there was one chair in particular that was constantly featured in photograph spreads ‒ the LC4 by Le Corbusier. “Because of that chair, I spiralled into the ‘Hell of chairs’,” he said.

This iconic design of the 20th century, which elegantly balances both form and function, became his first designer chair purchase in 1972 even though he could not quite afford it at that time. “LC4 was 300,000 yen (about S$3,000) in those days and my salary was around 40,000 yen (about S$400) so it did not add up at all. But I paid it through instalments,” he recalled. “I believe that chair became one of my main motivations to work hard.”