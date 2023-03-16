This lacquer refiner is one of the last few artisans left in Japan. Here’s how he hopes to revive this ancient craft

From temples to Zen gardens and Shinto shrines, Japan’s ancient capital Kyoto offers a cornucopia of cultural treasures. It is also where many of the country’s multi-generational traditional businesses are still based.

One of these is Tsutsumi Asakichi Urushi, a workshop that refines Japanese lacquer or urushi, a craft which requires years of training and practice to perfect. Takuya Tsutsumi is the fourth generation in his family to run this 114-year-old business and his love for this traditional art form was cultivated from his childhood.

“My great grandfather, Asakichi, started this lacquer shop and the factory was my grandfather’s house. When I came to visit as a young boy, my grandfather used lacquer to make or repair things,” he recalled.

“Once I brought a broken toy plane made of clay here and my grandfather used lacquer to repair the broken wing for me. To me, lacquer encompasses both the kindness of my grandfather and also the fact that many things could be made out of it.”