This community space in Chiang Mai is designed for dreamers, creators and innovators in Thailand

“Chiang Mai is very vibrant and there are so many hidden talents around but I think what we are lacking as a city is a space to bring everyone together in one place,” said Achariyar Rojanapirom, the co-founder of Kalm Village.

“I think Chiang Mai is such a perfect place as an incubator of creativity because of its environment and the community that exists. Not only the new upcoming and creative people but there are also traditional and artisanal communities that still exist and are thriving. I think that is such an important factor that helps propel the movement forward.”

Her goal is not to create a museum but a space which welcomes people from all walks of life to learn about the traditions of art and craft in Thailand ‒ and beyond.

“Kalm Village is actually designed to be an experiment and also resonate with the idea that with craft, you cannot really specify the origin of it, but it is always a combination and inspiration that are taken from other cultures as well as their own. I think that is the beauty of culture, right? It is kind of always melting and blending with each other,” she said.