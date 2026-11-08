The Alfa Romeo he never forgot: One Singapore collector’s lifelong passion for classic cars

When Kumar Balasingam talks about cars, he doesn’t start with horsepower figures or auction prices. He starts with memories.

At 19, he bought a 1972 Alfa Romeo 2000 GTV in apple green with a light tan interior – “not the usual black you see everywhere,” he said. He borrowed S$12,000 from his mother to buy it. Still studying and working at the time, he bought the car from an ice-cream vendor in Geylang.

That car marked the beginning of a collection that would eventually grow to about 45 classic vehicles – mostly Alfa Romeos, but also Ferraris, Aston Martins and Mercedes-Benz models – restored and maintained by a network of specialists across Italy, Poland and the United States.

But back then, there was no network. Just a young man, an owner’s manual and a car that demanded attention. “The manual became my bible,” Kumar said.

With little money for professional repairs, he taught himself the basics – from reading wiring diagrams to tuning carburettors and understanding spark plug heat ranges. He learned by doing, and by making mistakes. He came to believe that many Alfa Romeos in Singapore had earned their reputation for unreliability not because of flawed engineering, but because of poor maintenance.