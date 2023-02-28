In northern Kyoto, a seaside village known as the 'Venice of Japan' offers a taste of the simple life

A seaside village is not necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of Kyoto, with its ancient temples and elegant geiko and maiko. But tucked away in the north of Kyoto prefecture is an idyllic fishing village that is a destination well worth visiting in its own right.

Located in the northern Kyoto prefecture about two hours drive from the city along the coast of the sea of Japan is the seaside village called Ine. This little hamlet, which stretches for about 5km along the bay, is famous for its unique boathouse architecture. Some 230 boathouses – called "funaya" – are constructed right on the water’s edge, forming a designated group of historic buildings that date back to the Edo period.

The funayas were initially built to lift fishermen’s wooden boats out of the sea to protect them from degeneration and to store their gear. These days, sea vessels are made from modern materials that are sturdier so most fishermen now moor their boats in front of the buildings instead. This has freed up space within the funayas for other uses.