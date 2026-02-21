Inside a Singapore home where Cassina icons meet antiques and heirlooms

This two-storey detached house in Bukit Timah is a simple modern composition of boxy forms in white and admiral blue. Inside, however, the palette is more adventurous. The homeowner’s late mother – who grew up in an Art Deco-inflected tropical villa in the 1950s and had a sharp eye for design – inspired many of the furniture choices.

The family lived in England in the 1970s and early 1980s. “My mother was already buying the classics in the mid-1970s,” shared the homeowner. One of her mother’s favourites was Cassina.

Founded in 1927, the brand collaborates with famed architects and designers – and is also the sole company in the world with exclusive rights to manufacture the I Maestri Collection by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret and Charlotte Perriand, mavericks of the Modern Movement.