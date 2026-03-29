Inside the Singapore family home designed for weekend baking, festive gatherings – and a growing family

On a quiet street in western Singapore, amid a row of houses that traces the neighbourhood’s architectural evolution – with the oldest dating back to the 1970s – a striking new-build stands apart.

At street level, the 840.5 sq m house reads as a series of interconnected volumes stacked one atop another. Vertical timber slats across the facade and main gate, together with generous roof overhangs, lend it a modern tropical sensibility while shading the double-volume, glass-walled living spaces.

The corner terrace has become something of a landmark in this established residential neighbourhood. It is home to a young family who bought the property from an ageing couple looking to downsize. After discovering the area’s strong community spirit and welcoming atmosphere, they knew this was where they wanted to put down roots.

To bring their dream home to life, the couple turned to Jonathan Quek of RT+Q Architects (the practice was founded in 2003 by Rene Tan and TK Quek), a friend of the wife’s brother. “When we first went to them, we wanted a very Balinese look, because we saw a project that they did in Indonesia and really liked that style,” said the wife, who is in her early 30s.

Over time, after many discussions between architect and client, the design evolved from something resembling a beachfront villa in Canggu into a modern tropical bungalow better suited to suburban Singapore. For those familiar with the firm’s oeuvre, it is vintage RT+Q – balancing openness with privacy while incorporating courtyards, deep overhangs, screening devices and cross-ventilation.