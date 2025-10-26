Inside an art-filled Singapore home that feels like a museum in the sky
In this art collector’s penthouse, every wall tells a story. Designed by JOW Architects, the Singapore home layers fine art, texture and light to create a tranquil “lived-in museum” that celebrates a life devoted to creativity.
Raoul Dufy was a prolific early 20th-century painter who also designed stationery, textiles, architectural decorations, scenic sets, furniture, and illustrations. Associated with the Fauvist movement, of which Henri Matisse was a leading champion, Dufy’s artwork often featured vibrant tones and a relaxed, decorative flair, portraying bourgeois figures engaged in social activities — even as he himself struggled financially.
One of his paintings hangs in this Singapore penthouse designed by JOW Architects. It depicts men on horses, well-dressed women seeking shade beneath umbrellas, and a cyclist in a sailor’s shirt beside his bike — all expressed in sketchy strokes and dabs of colour within a park setting. In the background, a wash of blue takes over and sea vehicles of all sorts, such as ships and yachts, cruise by.
This painting, contained in a gilded vintage frame, is one of the homeowner’s favourite artworks — a gift from her parents. “It’s been with me since I was young and has moved with me across three different homes. Dufy’s works often capture scenes of leisure in vibrant urban settings, and this painting feels like a constant companion,” commented the professional, who declined to be named. She lives here with her helper and three pooches.
The Dufy artwork holds pride of place in the living room, its gilded frame’s shine matched by a gridded beige-and-brown wallpaper. Below it, vintage Louis Vuitton suitcases are stacked in ascending order like a little tower, flanked by two large Bearbrick sentries.
A closer look at the shelves reveals the homeowner’s passion for the creative arts and her strong sartorial leanings. Amid decorative objects in jade, metal, and ceramics are tomes on jewellery designer Temple St. Clair, fashion designer Martin Margiela, Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, and South Korean artist Lee Ufan.
“I studied art and fashion at university but really, my interest began much earlier. I was always drawn to creativity from a young age, and studying it formally only deepened that passion,” said the homeowner. She grew up in Singapore but sought inspiration in Paris.
“There’s a timeless energy about the city; it’s never boring. When I was in boarding school in the United Kingdom, I used to escape to Paris every holiday just to immerse myself in its culture, art, and food. Those experiences left a lasting impression on me,” the homeowner elaborated.
On art, the homeowner remarked that her parents had instilled this sensibility through museum visits during family holidays when she was young. “They’ve been collectors for many years. Art has always been a natural part of my life; it was just there, woven into my upbringing,” she commented.
Art is also woven into this home, to be enjoyed as part of the domestic backdrop. A Renoir piece featuring a cherubic toddler greets guests in the foyer, and in the lounge hangs a piece by Singaporean pioneer artist Georgette Chen, as well as artwork by French artist Maurice Utrillo.
These pieces are all held in elaborate, decorative vintage frames. How, then, should the architects — husband-and-wife collaborators Joseph Wong and Lai Zhenwei, who helm JOW Architects — integrate them into the apartment’s original contemporary, breezy palette conceived by Atelier Ikebuchi?
“The homeowner requested to retain most of the existing built-in panelling and joinery that came with the unit,” said Lai. These include light-wood bi-fold panels with rattan inserts that separate the living room and lounge from the corridor, a bar counter and built-in shelves in the lounge, and hardwood timber floors.
Since the homeowner did not dictate a particular style, the architects focused on creating a home that would complement the art collection while retaining these existing elements. They developed a design statement titled Mansion in the Sky, likening the residence to “a lived-in museum with a fine collection of artwork — a mix of the old and the new, where the antiquated forms of a bygone era contrast with bold contemporary lines.”
The architects conceived a darker palette to demarcate the “new,” one that would stand out against the largely white walls and screens. For example, a wall clad in dark red elm timber veneer — stopping just short of the ceiling — was built behind a rattan screen separating the living and dining areas.
This forms the backdrop for a still life of vegetables on a table by Rudolf Bonnet in the dining room, poised silently above a timber console from Ceccotti Collezioni. A contemporary chandelier from Viabizzuno spans the length of the dining table, chosen to suit the room’s elongated proportions.
Next to the dining room is the lounge, illuminated by natural light from two slim windows. “We introduced screens to cut the glare,” said Lai, pointing to gridded dark eucalyptus timber veneer panels. Across the room, the walls — and Maurice Utrillo’s artworks — are framed with timber detailing and gilded metallic leaf wallpaper from Philip Jeffries.
The subtle sheen is echoed in timber panels layered with antique mirror inserts that close off the open shelving behind the bar counter. The space is now fitting as a lounge — moody and contemplative rather than whitewashed and stark in typical art gallery fashion.
The corridor that leads to the more private areas of the house was also clad with dark veneer timber. Lai shared that this gesture hid awkward doors and features that came with the original unit. The space doubles as a gallery, with artwork hung from tracks.
Meanwhile, the study room and bedrooms retain a lighter mood. In the former, JOW Architects embellished a wall with white-and-gold wallpaper, paired with with custom Vratza limestone shelves. The metallic frame adds some shine without making the room feel heavy; likewise, panels of linen curtains introduce soft light and subtle texture.
The master bedroom and guestroom are differentiated by colour but both feature plentiful textures. In the guestroom, the blue-grey wallpaper echoes the glossy tones of Melt wall sconces from Tom Dixon. In the master bedroom, elegant hand-woven coffee-coloured wallpaper for the custom bedhead, paired with sand-toned walls, creates a cohesive palette with the light timber floorboards and linen blinds.
To display the homeowner’s collection of bags and provide easy access, the design team created a floor-to-ceiling glass cabinet in another bedroom that was converted into a walk-in wardrobe. The architects repositioned the door so that it was connected to the master bedroom and closed it off from the common corridor.
The apartment feels lived-in, inviting and considered. The balcony alongside the dining room is spacious, furnished with a lounger made from rope cords by Roda — a comfortable spot to take in the city panorama nearby. Lai highlighted that aesthetics had to be balanced with practicality — no carpets, for instance, because of the hounds.
This penthouse is as much for the furkids as it is for the homeowner. She shared that she moved here because she was searching for a larger space for them to run around in and found this penthouse to be perfect. “Five-bedroom developments in Singapore are quite rare,” she said. “After renovating, what I love most is the balance of warmth and space — the cosy living room and the large dining area have become the heart of my home. I spend most of my time there, whether it’s relaxing with friends or hosting gatherings.”