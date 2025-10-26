Inside an art-filled Singapore home that feels like a museum in the sky

Raoul Dufy was a prolific early 20th-century painter who also designed stationery, textiles, architectural decorations, scenic sets, furniture, and illustrations. Associated with the Fauvist movement, of which Henri Matisse was a leading champion, Dufy’s artwork often featured vibrant tones and a relaxed, decorative flair, portraying bourgeois figures engaged in social activities — even as he himself struggled financially.

One of his paintings hangs in this Singapore penthouse designed by JOW Architects. It depicts men on horses, well-dressed women seeking shade beneath umbrellas, and a cyclist in a sailor’s shirt beside his bike — all expressed in sketchy strokes and dabs of colour within a park setting. In the background, a wash of blue takes over and sea vehicles of all sorts, such as ships and yachts, cruise by.

This painting, contained in a gilded vintage frame, is one of the homeowner’s favourite artworks — a gift from her parents. “It’s been with me since I was young and has moved with me across three different homes. Dufy’s works often capture scenes of leisure in vibrant urban settings, and this painting feels like a constant companion,” commented the professional, who declined to be named. She lives here with her helper and three pooches.

The Dufy artwork holds pride of place in the living room, its gilded frame’s shine matched by a gridded beige-and-brown wallpaper. Below it, vintage Louis Vuitton suitcases are stacked in ascending order like a little tower, flanked by two large Bearbrick sentries.