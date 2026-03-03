Luxury hotel Soori Penang is architect Chan Soo Khian’s tribute to the place he grew up in

“My favourite part of Soori Penang is after hours,” remarked architect Chan Soo Khian as we stood in front of the Khoo Kongsi temple. It was not hard to see why. Dusk’s pink glow magnified the theatricality of the temple’s roof charms, stacked high with porcelain-covered flowers, figurines, emblems, and dragons’ mouths agape mid-roar. Lit by spotlights and paper lanterns, the jinbo (gold leaf) on century-old beams shone as if on fire.

Most surreal of all was the dearth of tourists. This was rare, as the Khoo Kongsi – Malaysia’s largest Hokkien kongsi (or clan house) – is a mainstay on the itineraries of visitors who flock to George Town, Penang’s capital and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But I was a guest at Soori Penang, and guests have privileged access to the kongsi grounds between 5pm and 9am, after closing and before opening.

“I think the hotel to me is ideal because it sits on the threshold of public and private. The first half of the day, the kongsi is open to the public but after 5pm when the gates are locked, you are alone in isolation with the beauty of the courtyard,” said Chan. Even after seeing the temple so many times, the architect behind Soori Penang still looked entranced. ‘Many times’ is an understatement once you realise his relationship with the site. Chan’s mother was from the Khoo clan, and he was born in a shophouse next to the temple, where he lived until he was three.