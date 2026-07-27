Maebashi is quietly becoming one of Japan’s most creative cities

The cluster of white cubes fringed with greenery has 26 apartments above and well-lit galleries on the first storey with layouts mimicking Maebashi’s alleyways. “This allows visitors to encounter art not within a static room, but through a dynamic experience, as if wandering through a natural landscape,” said Hirata. The tenants include Taka Ishii Gallery Maebashi, Maki Gallery, Tomio Koyama Gallery, Art Office Shiobara and rin art association.

Hashimoto describes projects such as Maebashi Galleria as “social condensers” – places designed to encourage interaction and activity. “Our decision to establish a presence here was driven by a desire to be an integral part of the evolution. Rather than simply creating a space to display art, we aim to transcend the conventional frameworks of the Tokyo art scene and foster a ‘new model of the cultural city’ where art and daily life are intimately intertwined,” he said.

NEW LIFE IN AN OLD BUILDINGS

The regeneration effort also extends to vacant shop units along Chuo-dori, one of the streets within Maebashi’s covered shopping arcade. Here, independent food and retail businesses have occupied older premises with the help of new design and local investment.

Tsujihan serves seafood rice bowls in an interior designed by Fumiko Takahama and Tomohiko Komatsu. Nearby, the Kabasawa family runs More Soup using pesticide-free vegetables grown at its Kaba Farm near the foot of Mount Akagi.