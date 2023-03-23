Meet the woman who wants to revive the dying craft of mahjong tile making in Hong Kong

As any mahjong player knows, the “feel” of the tiles can make a huge impact on one’s enjoyment of the game. These days, almost all mahjong sets are commercially made by machines.

But in Hong Kong, mahjong artisan Karen Aruba is striving to revive the almost lost craft of making mahjong tiles by hand. A third-generation member of a mahjong tile making family, she grew up during the days when her entire family was involved in each step of the manufacturing process.

“As a kid, I saw my family members work hard at their craft. But at a later stage, everyone realised that mahjong tiles could be machine-made. My family really liked carving mahjong tiles so when the industry declined, I felt it was a big shame,” she said.