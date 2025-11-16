‘We are a heritage tailor, not an old tailor’: The father-daughter duo keeping Meiko Tailor alive since 1977

When Chung Chi Kwong completed his National Service (NS) at the age of 20, he found himself at a crossroads. He had been offered several full-time positions in the military, including one as a prison guard that paid a decent salary with prospects of future promotions.

Alternatively, he could pursue his interest in tailoring – a craft he had started training in at the young age of 16, prior to enlisting in the pioneer batch of Singapore’s national servicemen.

He ended up choosing passion over practicality. Today, at 76, Master Chung – as he is fondly known as in the industry – still practices the art of tailoring, specialising in suit jackets. The business he founded, Meiko Tailor, endures as one of Singapore’s bastions of bespoke suit-making.

In 2018, Master Chung’s eldest daughter, 49-year-old Adele Chung, left her corporate career in marketing communications to join the family business. With Adele on board, Meiko Tailor continues to honour its decades-old legacy while connecting with a new generation of customers – including more female and design-conscious clients who value sustainability and craftsmanship.