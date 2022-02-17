A former investment banker who became chef of a Michelin-starred restaurant

Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn’s parents were aghast when he first told them that he wanted to become a chef.

“I had a big fight with my family. They were very upset,” recalled Ton, who was working as an investment banker then, after graduating with an economics degree from Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University.

His mother finally relented, and Ton went on to study culinary arts in the United States. Today, Ton is the chef and owner behind a group of restaurants including Le Du, Nusara, Mayrai and Baan in Bangkok.