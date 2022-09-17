From paintings to sculptures, this home puts the spotlight on traditional Indian craftsmanship and art forms

With a successful career spanning two decades, interior designer Amrita Guha has made a name for her distinct style. She has worked on over 350 homes and is known for blending a raw, almost minimalist aesthetic with the ornate intricacy of many of India’s traditional crafts.

Several years ago, she had the opportunity to rebuild her husband’s family home to meet the growing needs of the family.

“A house is always a reflection of who we are and who we wish to be,” said Amrita. The project, which took over two years to complete, comprises a five-storey duplex for two families.

Standing in front of the house is a stately Harsingar tree, which is not commonly found in New Delhi. “Under normal circumstances, we would never have a tree right in front of the main door obstructing the path. But because it was planted by my father-in-law, we wanted to keep his story alive,” she explained.

“We are privileged to have lots of greenery that surrounds us, in spite of the fact that we are in the heart of the city of South Delhi, which is otherwise pretty much a concrete jungle.”