Nigo takes his design vision to the skies with a bespoke private jet

For Nigo – the man behind streetwear brands A Bathing Ape, Human Made, and now Kenzo – design has never been confined to clothing. After conquering the fashion industry and then the hospitality scene as creative director of Not A Hotel, the Japanese designer is taking his aesthetic to the skies with a private jet that brings his distinctive sensibility to one of luxury travel’s most exclusive forms of transport.

Christened Nigo Jet, the one-off aircraft is a Gulfstream 500 developed in collaboration with Not A Hotel’s mobility service, Not A Garage. The service was designed to revolutionise the way its members travel between destinations, and includes a diverse catalogue of vehicles including helicopters and yachts. As the design visionary of the brand, it was only natural that Nigo oversaw the creative direction of the plane from its exterior to its cabin, transforming an otherwise ordinary private jet into one of the sleekest ones we've ever seen.