Nigo takes his design vision to the skies with a bespoke private jet
The Nigo Jet is a bespoke Gulfstream G500 designed by Japanese fashion visionary Nigo in collaboration with Not A Garage.
For Nigo – the man behind streetwear brands A Bathing Ape, Human Made, and now Kenzo – design has never been confined to clothing. After conquering the fashion industry and then the hospitality scene as creative director of Not A Hotel, the Japanese designer is taking his aesthetic to the skies with a private jet that brings his distinctive sensibility to one of luxury travel’s most exclusive forms of transport.
Christened Nigo Jet, the one-off aircraft is a Gulfstream 500 developed in collaboration with Not A Hotel’s mobility service, Not A Garage. The service was designed to revolutionise the way its members travel between destinations, and includes a diverse catalogue of vehicles including helicopters and yachts. As the design visionary of the brand, it was only natural that Nigo oversaw the creative direction of the plane from its exterior to its cabin, transforming an otherwise ordinary private jet into one of the sleekest ones we've ever seen.
The aircraft is planned with a matte exterior finish comprising an unusual medley of matte khaki and bronze – a visual language that’s not too far off from his creations at Not A Hotel.
Inside, the cabin is divided into three living areas, alongside a galley and lavatory. The design here is deliberately understated to create a sanctuary for travellers who seek a quiet environment to work, dine, or relax during long-haul flights. Fourteen sizeable windows (the largest in business aviation, according to Not A Garage) allow natural light to flood in while giving passengers an unfettered view from above.
The aircraft also boasts best-in-class cabin altitude and 100 per cent fresh-air circulation for greater comfort, especially on a red-eye flight. Designed for long-range travel, the G500 could also put destinations such as Los Angeles and Sydney within reach of non-stop flights from Japan.
Catering will also be tailored for passengers, with chefs from Not A Hotel overseeing the in-flight offering. Expect the menu to include Japanese cuisine, champagne and curated wines.
Unlike a regular private jet however, Nigo Jet will be offered through a shared-ownership model instead of being sold to a single individual, allowing multiple owners to hold a stake in the aircraft while using it as their own. The same model extends to Not A Hotel properties, which offer vacation homes designed by world-renowned architects through a fractional co-ownership model.
The aircraft is expected to be based at Narita International Airport, with operations scheduled to begin in December 2027. It will be the first Gulfstream G500 to operate from a Japan-based location.