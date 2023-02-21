Meet Tokyo’s top artist shoemaker: There’s an 18-month waitlist and he also makes unusual shoe sculptures

If you are already familiar with Christian Louboutin, Salvatore Ferragamo and Roger Vivier, it is time to add one more name to your lexicon of shoemakers to know. Enter Noriyuki Misawa, one of Japan’s top bespoke shoe designers.

His signature leather footwear have graced the feet of members of Japan’s Imperial household and he counts celebrities such as actor Adrien Brody and director Spike Lee among his clients.

What sets him apart from many shoemakers is his approach to infusing his designs with elements of intricately detailed art such as a shoe made using gold leaf on leather, which is inspired by the violin, or soles that are decorated with 3,000 brass nails.

“When I first found that shoes could be made (by hand), that was something new to me and I became interested. What is charming about shoes to me is their functional beauty and the beauty of their shapes and forms,” said Misawa. He first began learning about shoemaking in Asakusa, a neighbourhood in Tokyo where much of Japan’s shoemaking industry is still based today.

His mother was an art lover who influenced his own artistic passion so that after he graduated with a degree in English literature, he decided to forge his own path as a shoemaker.