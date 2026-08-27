Trade Bali’s traffic for a boat to Nusa Lembongan
A short ride from Sanur, the island offers beachside dining, surf and dive sites, stylish stays and easy access to its neighbouring islands.
Bali may be known as the Island of the Gods, but some of its busiest tourist areas have also become associated with gridlocked roads and growing crowds.
That does not mean travellers should avoid Bali. Those prepared to venture beyond the usual haunts of Seminyak, Canggu and Ubud can still find quieter corners. For a laid-back island getaway reminiscent of Bali decades ago, make a beeline for nearby Nusa Lembongan.
When I first visited Nusa Lembongan more than a decade ago, reaching the island meant wading through shallow water off Sanur to board a speedboat, followed by a particularly bumpy crossing. Since the new Sanur harbour began operating in 2022, passengers have been able to board from a purpose-built terminal and pier, making the journey considerably easier.
GETTING THERE
Several fast-boat operators run daily services between Sanur and Nusa Lembongan, with the crossing typically taking about 30 minutes. Travellers prone to seasickness may want to take motion-sickness medication beforehand. Wear footwear and clothing that can get wet, as passengers may have to step into shallow water when disembarking.
D’Camel operates selected services to Nusa Lembongan on a larger vessel with an air-conditioned cabin and an open upper deck. It may offer a steadier ride than some smaller fast boats, although this will still depend on sea conditions. Check the operator’s current schedule before booking.
Once on Nusa Lembongan, visitors can get around on foot, by motorbike or rental buggy, or in local taxis found along the main roads. This is a marked improvement from my earlier visits, when renting a motorbike was often the most practical option.
WHERE TO STAY
Among Nusa Lembongan’s higher-end stays are The Tamarind Resort and Batu Karang Lembongan Resort & Spa.
Set on a hillside near Jungut Batu, The Tamarind Resort offers suites and private villas with garden or ocean views, while Mount Agung rises in the distance. Its Pavana suites offer both garden and ocean views, and its private villas are available with one, two or three bedrooms.
Nearby, Batu Karang offers suites, villas and apartments, some with private plunge pools. Accommodation ranges from one-bedroom villas to larger three- and five-bedroom residences. Its penthouse includes a main bedroom, outdoor shower and bathtub, full kitchen, wraparound balcony and children’s bunk room.
For more villa options, The Lembongan Traveller represents a range of boutique and higher-end properties, including Morin Resort, Tropical Tranquility and Villa Tanjung.
WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK
For breakfast and lunch, Bali Eco Deli serves scrambled eggs, avocado toast, smoothie bowls, curries and pasta, alongside a strong coffee menu and homemade cookies. The sustainability-focused cafe also offers customers a discount when they bring in a plastic bottle for recycling.
Further along the main road in Jungut Batu is Milo & Oliver, a stylish, two-storey, air-conditioned cafe named after the owners’ dogs. Its menu includes ube and red velvet lattes, eggs Benedict, smoothies, waffles and French toast, while books and board games encourage diners to linger.
At the beachfront Ginger & Jamu, diners can sip fresh coconut water with their toes in the sand and choose from Asian and Western dishes, including gado-gado, nasi goreng, curries, chicken satay burgers and sweet potato fries. The restaurant says 90 per cent of its ingredients are sourced from Bali.
Further along the beach, Ombak Cafe focuses on low-waste dining and offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes. The menu spans salads, ramen bowls, wraps, burgers and hand-cut fries, while themed evenings and live music are held regularly.
For sunset drinks, The Deck pairs views across Jungut Batu Beach towards Mount Agung with beer, cocktails and casual dishes. Nearby, Bonzer serves pizzas, sandwiches and burgers by the beach, while La Bianca offers Mediterranean-inspired seafood and pasta alongside wine and cocktails.
For Indian food, Curry Traders serves richly spiced curries and other familiar favourites. Nyoman’s Warung, near the mangroves in the island’s north, and Little Prema Warung, in Jungut Batu, offer Indonesian dishes that make use of locally caught seafood.
THINGS TO DO
There is plenty to do on Nusa Lembongan, whether you plan to surf, dive, practise yoga or simply spend time on the beach.
Yoga & Wellness
Yoga Bliss Lembongan runs classes in an open-air shala as well as teacher-training programmes, while Island Yoga Lembongan offers drop-in yoga and Pilates classes, sound journeys and gong meditation. Its hammock sound-healing session is a particularly restful option, and the studio’s resident pugs add to the relaxed atmosphere.
Those interested in freediving can take introductory or certification courses with Fluid Focus Freediving, which describes the discipline as a form of “underwater meditation”. Afterwards, Lembongan Surf & Organic Spa offers deep-tissue and sports massages for tired muscles.
Surfing
Nusa Lembongan is known for surf breaks such as Playgrounds, Shipwrecks and Lacerations, which work best under different swell, tide and wind conditions. Playgrounds can be reached by paddling out from the Coconut Beach area, while the other breaks are commonly accessed by boat.
We Surf Lembongan offers lessons, guided surf sessions and boat transfers to the breaks.
Diving
Nusa Lembongan’s surrounding waters support abundant marine life, and dive operators are found across the island.
Legend Diving offers trips to sites including Manta Point and Crystal Bay, as well as PADI certification courses. Its more specialised programmes cover subjects such as nudibranch identification, coral-bleaching monitoring and sponge ecology.
At Mushroom Bay, Scuba Center Asia also places an emphasis on responsible diving and tourism.
GOING FURTHER
Across the Yellow Bridge lies Nusa Ceningan, a smaller island where visitors can surf, zipline or spend time at the relatively secluded Secret Beach. Cliff jumping is also popular, although travellers should check local conditions and safety advice before attempting it.
Small boats also cross from the Yellow Bridge area to Nusa Penida, known for landmarks such as Kelingking Beach, Angel’s Billabong, Broken Beach and Diamond Beach. The island can become congested with day-trippers and vehicles, so arranging transport or hiring a local driver in advance can make a visit easier.