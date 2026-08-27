Trade Bali’s traffic for a boat to Nusa Lembongan

Bali may be known as the Island of the Gods, but some of its busiest tourist areas have also become associated with gridlocked roads and growing crowds.

That does not mean travellers should avoid Bali. Those prepared to venture beyond the usual haunts of Seminyak, Canggu and Ubud can still find quieter corners. For a laid-back island getaway reminiscent of Bali decades ago, make a beeline for nearby Nusa Lembongan.

When I first visited Nusa Lembongan more than a decade ago, reaching the island meant wading through shallow water off Sanur to board a speedboat, followed by a particularly bumpy crossing. Since the new Sanur harbour began operating in 2022, passengers have been able to board from a purpose-built terminal and pier, making the journey considerably easier.

GETTING THERE

Several fast-boat operators run daily services between Sanur and Nusa Lembongan, with the crossing typically taking about 30 minutes. Travellers prone to seasickness may want to take motion-sickness medication beforehand. Wear footwear and clothing that can get wet, as passengers may have to step into shallow water when disembarking.