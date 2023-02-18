The South Korean artist who upcycles used glass bottles into beautiful works of art

It was only in 2014 when she took part in an exhibition where artists were challenged to create artwork from glass waste salvaged from the waters off Jeju that she began to discover her true calling of transforming used glass into attractive and usable items.

“While I was working on the exhibition, it sparked my interest and I thought it was fun.

I did not think I would be doing it for this long but as I continued to work with recycled glass bottles. I began to realise that there are a lot of possibilities,” she recalled.

Using old glass also sparked her interest in environmental conservation. “Before that, the environment was taken for granted, so I did not think of it as a serious problem. But through this work, I became more interested in the environment and started to give it more consideration,” she said. “I think that is my role, to show people in Korea and people around the world the range of uses of the glass bottle.”

Park works out of a studio in the suburbs of Incheon. So besides sourcing for glass containers from around the world, she also travels to Seoul every few weeks to collect empty glass bottles from pubs, bars and cafes. Some of these include glass items that cannot be recycled – these generally end up as waste after a single use.