The self-taught Singaporean chef who has mastered the art of Italian pasta-making

Singaporean Lee Yum Hwa is obsessed with creating the perfect pasta.

At his private diner Ben Fatto 95, which means well-made in Italian and references Lee’s childhood home where sumptuous family dinners used to be held, he serves his guests four to five pasta dishes at each omakase-style meal.

The self-taught chef meticulously hand-makes every pasta with an eye to form, texture and tradition. “I cook only small portions of pasta, and every bite is at its peak,” emphasised Lee.