Behind the scenes at Singapore’s Patek Philippe Institute

Gijs Terhorst is supervising his students with a keen eye as they pore over the hundreds of tiny parts that make up the watches with dexterity.

The Dutch national is a technical trainer at the Patek Philippe Institute in Singapore, where he teaches a two-year watchmaking course.

The institute is one of four in the world – including New York, Geneva and Shanghai – that trains its students in the micro-mechanics of watches, how to utilise various tools and machinery, and how to assemble and repair timepieces. The students head to Geneva to complete their training, after which they are certified to work at Patek Philippe service centres.