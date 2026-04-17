This Singaporean turned a heritage shophouse in Penang into a museum of rare vintage bags

Sitting across from me at tea, Tina Lim pulls out a bag entirely made of feathers. “I use this very, very rarely, because she is very delicate,” Lim quipped. The vintage Japanese creation was made in the 1950s and is just one out of the many in her vast collection.

In fact, so extensive is her collection that Lim went on to open a museum in George Town, Penang, where she now houses and showcases her treasure trove of rare, intricately crafted handbags dating all the way from the 1930s to 1990s. Titled The Private Collection of Vintage Bags, the museum bills itself as the “the largest showing of vintage bags in the world”.

The museum is more than just a static display of bags – it is designed to evoke emotion and curiosity. Every bag, whether whimsical or ornate, reflects a distinct moment in fashion and design history. Lim calls the space a “haven for our guests”. “It is a place of beauty, a time capsule of design through handbags, and a happy place on earth,” she described.