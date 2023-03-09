This quaint village in Seoul is one of the oldest neighbourhoods that dates back to the Joseon era

“Seochon is a neighbourhood that originally had many hanoks. It is one of the places in Seoul where there are still many remaining,” said architect Park Jung Hyun who runs architecture firm Z-lab.

There are about 600 surviving hanoks that date back to the early 20th century nestled within quaint alleyways and atmospheric side streets of this tranquil neighbourhood. He added: “In particular, it is where people like poets, painters and novelists, and those who are interested in arts and culture, used to live.”

Over the past decade, Park has been remodelling various hanoks into guest houses for travellers who wish to experience life in a traditional home. “There are many young Koreans who have seen hanoks but have not experienced it before. Even though they like going to hotels, when they want to have a special experience, they prefer to spend a day in a hanok with their friends,” he observed.