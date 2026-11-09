Raffles Hotel launches its first global online shop, bringing its signature style into your home

A stay at any Raffles Hotel is memorable, but you can now bring the experience home, no matter where you are in the world. Raffles Hotels & Resorts has launched its first global e-commerce platform, The Little Shop by Raffles, a curated treasure trove of bespoke ready-to-wear pieces, luxury homeware and travel essentials.

A nod to the original boutique at Raffles Singapore, which first opened its doors in 1947, the online platform brings several of the brand’s signature motifs to the forefront, with pieces such as relaxed separates, cashmere sweaters and polos, and resortwear and athleticwear developed in collaboration with creative director Jessica Diehl. The collection also includes collaborations with luxury brands worldwide.