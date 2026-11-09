Raffles Hotel launches its first global online shop, bringing its signature style into your home
The Little Shop by Raffles pays homage to Raffles Singapore's iconic 1940s boutique through a bespoke ready-to-wear collection and limited-edition partnerships with luxury brands.
A stay at any Raffles Hotel is memorable, but you can now bring the experience home, no matter where you are in the world. Raffles Hotels & Resorts has launched its first global e-commerce platform, The Little Shop by Raffles, a curated treasure trove of bespoke ready-to-wear pieces, luxury homeware and travel essentials.
A nod to the original boutique at Raffles Singapore, which first opened its doors in 1947, the online platform brings several of the brand’s signature motifs to the forefront, with pieces such as relaxed separates, cashmere sweaters and polos, and resortwear and athleticwear developed in collaboration with creative director Jessica Diehl. The collection also includes collaborations with luxury brands worldwide.
The palm print, long associated with the historic property on Beach Road, lends a tropical twist to pajama sets, breezy caftans. Those who live for pool days under the hot, equatorial sun will appreciate the exclusive swimsuits and swim trunks by eco-conscious French label Vanessa Sposi and British luxury resortwear brand Orlebar Brown respectively. Besides a bikini set, the former has also designed a strapless one-piece that was inspired by Elizabeth Taylor during her first visit in the 1950s. A matching reversible bucket hat keeps the sun out of your face as you work on a tan, while the collection of athletic wear gives you more reasons to hit up the tennis court during your stay.
The distinctive print also makes an appearance on espresso cups and saucers, as well as dessert plates and a trinket tray that will keep your keys and loose change well organised. Crafted in Italy by luxury porcelain brand Ginori 1735 using a 10-step manufacturing process, the tableware brings a touch of the Raffles experience into your home, from your first sip of coffee in the morning to when you return after a day out.
In a playful nod to the brand’s global campaign, The Butler Did It, The Little Shop by Raffles' debut collection also includes accessories bearing the signature phrase. The Raffles x Christofle stainless steel coffee cup from the Objets Miroir collection is a stylish companion for your morning coffee runs, complete with a Raffles green calfskin leather cuff that features the logo in gold on one side and the phrase on the other. To truly indulge in the old-world glamour of Raffles Hotel, however, you’ll want The Butler Did It Slippers. Crafted in northern Italy from Raffles green cotton velvet and featuring the famous phrase embroidered in gold silk, the classic opera slippers can be worn for cocktail hour or even a cosy night in.
To recreate the perfect night in, there are also sheet sets, down pillows and towels crafted specially for Raffles by luxury textile and bedding brand Frette, as well as a made-to-order Stearns & Foster mattress that promises the same comfort as those found at Raffles hotels.
But the Raffles way of life doesn’t begin and end at home. Frequent flyers can travel in style with The Raffles x Globe-Trotter Suitcase. Rendered in the elegant Raffles green, the carry-on case opens to reveal a lining with the signature tropical palm print, evoking the golden age of travel. To document your journeys, there’s also a leather notebook by Smythson.
“The Little Shop by Raffles is a natural expression of who we have always been as a brand,” said Claudia Kozma Kaplan, chief brand officer, Raffles Hotels & Resorts.
“For more than a century, Raffles has inspired a sense of discovery and an instinct for the extraordinary. The Little Shop is an invitation to bring that world home through a curated collection of distinctive pieces, created by Raffles and in collaboration with a selection of houses we deeply admire. Each brings its own expression of beauty and craftsmanship, while together capturing the spirit and character of Raffles, offering a new way to experience our world long after a stay has ended.”
Beyond the online platform, select pieces from the collection will also be available for purchase at Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, Raffles London at The OWO, and Raffles Boston.