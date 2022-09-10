This family home in South Delhi sits on a sprawling 50,000 sq ft estate

The six-bedroom bungalow, which is surrounded by lush green grounds, has been constructed to reflect the couple’s needs. “We created spaces which are important to us,” said Kunal, who noted that none of the original 150 trees were destroyed during the construction.

“As a family, all of us are very fond of the outdoors and we want to swim, cycle, jog and do yoga,” said Kunal. And the property is packed with features for their enjoyment, from a large swimming pool situated just outside the house to well-manicured paths and even a trampoline for their daughter.

During the pandemic, when it was difficult to swim in public spaces, the various facilities within the compound also became a refuge for the family, where they could still enjoy their favourite outdoor pastime. Pallavi said: “All these activities really brought us together as a family.”

Kunal agreed and added: “For my daughter to grow up in these open places, is one of the dreams that a lot of parents would hope for their kids.” Also located on the estate is a beautiful gazebo where Kunal practises yoga. His love of yoga inspired the design of this space, which features a falling leaf design achieved by imprinting real leaves onto the concrete.